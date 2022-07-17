Contentos Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $28.85 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,010.67 or 0.99991339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,228,908 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

