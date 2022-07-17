Contrasting Visa (NYSE:V) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 16.57 $12.31 billion $6.36 33.03 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

This table compares Visa and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.10% 42.89% 17.63% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 19 0 2.83 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $263.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than DynTek.

Summary

Visa beats DynTek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

