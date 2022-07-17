Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average of $571.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

