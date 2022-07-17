Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

