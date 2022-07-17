Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,990 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 3.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $62,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $41,798,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.46. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

