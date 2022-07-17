Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $23,364,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneMain Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

