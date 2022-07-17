Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7,181.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 673,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 139,017 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

