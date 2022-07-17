Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Camden National worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CAC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

