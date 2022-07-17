Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 471 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $557,507 and sold 30,150 shares valued at $4,422,743. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concentrix Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $125.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $167.22. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.