Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.