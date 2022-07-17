Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.