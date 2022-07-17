Covalent Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $27.29 million and $2.75 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

