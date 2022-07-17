Covalent Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $27.29 million and $2.75 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00034027 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.
Covalent Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
