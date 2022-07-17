Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.28. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

