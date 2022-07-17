Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

