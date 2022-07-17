Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,566 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.3 %

EXPE opened at $92.35 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.