Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 191,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

