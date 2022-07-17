Critical Analysis: Modiv (NYSE:MDV) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 5 7 0 2.46 Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Modiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.04, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Modiv has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.29%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57% Modiv -26.14% -4.52% -2.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Modiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 5.34 $270.19 million $0.98 20.97 Modiv $36.22 million 3.20 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

