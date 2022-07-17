Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.30.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $10,427,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.