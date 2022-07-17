Crust Network (CRU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $1.25 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

