Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.0235 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $41,792.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.
Cryptonovae Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,755,144 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
