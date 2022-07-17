CryptoZoon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $456,792.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $579,049.14 and $456,792.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048444 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001772 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,496,500 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
