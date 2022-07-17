CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $40,547.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033282 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.64 or 1.00073185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00042677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

