DAOventures (DVD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $136,987.25 and approximately $94.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008049 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

