Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $45.74 on Major Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $45.74 or 0.00213702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $494.95 million and $81.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,821,707 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

