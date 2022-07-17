Dash Green (DASHG) Hits Market Cap of $3,330.25

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Dash Green coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash Green has traded up 127.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dash Green has a market capitalization of $3,330.25 and $8.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00118373 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dash Green Coin Profile
Dash Green (CRYPTO:DASHG) is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. The official website for Dash Green is dashgreen.net. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dash Green Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dash Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash Green and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.