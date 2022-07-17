Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCRDW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 946,015 shares in the last quarter.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32.

