DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $504.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,699,405 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

