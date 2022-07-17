DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

