Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Innovator IBD 50 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 309,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $26.98 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

