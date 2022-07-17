Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $91.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

