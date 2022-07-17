Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.83.

TMXXF stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

