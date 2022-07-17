Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $9.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GAP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of GAP by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

