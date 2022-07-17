Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $16.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.