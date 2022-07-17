Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ETR:NDA opened at €61.16 ($61.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €60.40 ($60.40) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($116.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

