DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Position Reduced by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean makes up 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $5,576,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

