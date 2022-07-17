Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,457,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

