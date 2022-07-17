Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

