Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

