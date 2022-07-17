disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $816,154.42

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $816,154.42 and $107,414.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00035030 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001865 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,249 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
