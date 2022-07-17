Ditto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Ditto has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. Ditto has a market capitalization of $573,349.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.
Ditto Coin Profile
Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com.
Ditto Coin Trading
