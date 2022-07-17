DOC.COM (MTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,789.00

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $137,789.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,308.90 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

