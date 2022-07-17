Dogecoin Trading Down 3% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.52 billion and $250.41 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00272536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001454 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.