Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNFGY opened at $36.75 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

Featured Stories

