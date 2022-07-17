Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.