Dynamic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $408,195.52 and $17.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

