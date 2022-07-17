e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $936,824.74 and approximately $49.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024862 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00260472 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,410 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,253 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
