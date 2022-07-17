EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 30% Over Last Week

EchoLink (EKO) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $59,961.82 and approximately $41.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

