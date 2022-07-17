Egoras (EGR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $734,716.00

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Egoras coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Egoras has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
About Egoras
Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egoras’ official website is egoras.com. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras.
