Elrond (EGLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $47.02 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $47.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.49 or 0.00277881 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00100067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,871,733 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.