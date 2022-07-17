Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.56% of Silvergate Capital worth $26,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.